City of Wichita considering $4M to assess water lines

A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems...
A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems across Wichita.(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Addressing an infrastructure need in the city, the Wichita City Council at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 10, will consider a resolution to spend $4 million on assessing water lines.

The state of the city’s water lines received a lot of attention two years ago with a water main break that impacted hundreds of thousands throughout Wichita and the surrounding area. The break led to a boil water advisory for Wichita and its water customers and forced several schools and businesses to close.

The city’s department of public works and utilities said Wichita’s water distribution system serves nearly 500,000 regional residents with drinking water. With this, the public works department pointed out the Hess Pump Station delivers water throughout the system, “primarily through large-diameter underground transmission pipes.”

“The transmission mains are critical to daily water distribution and any damage or deterioration can cause disruption in supply and potential water quality issues,” the city said.

Major water main break leads to boil advisory for Wichita, surrounding areas

Ahead of Tuesday’s Wichita City Council meeting, the city explained how the October 2021 water main break happened.

“Of the 96 miles of [prestressed concrete cylinder pipe], 28 miles were manufactured by Interpace, during an era that has shown significant failures across the country. This age and brand of pipe led to the break of a 42-inch main near I-135 and K-96 in the fall of 2021, resulting in a water boil advisory,” the city said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

KWCH Building You
Week of Oct. 9: Job of the day
Technician equipment to make sure gas isn't leaking from a furnace
Awareness of carbon monoxide danger emphasized with many soon to fire up furnaces
Now, FactFinder is questioning Wichita City Manager Robert Layton's public punishment last...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
The 'Jack o'-Lantern Spectacular' event continues Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7, and...
Botanica Gardens holds 1st night of annual 'Jack o'-Lantern Spectacular'