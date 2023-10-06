City of Wichita considering $4M to assess water lines

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Addressing an infrastructure need in the city, the Wichita City Council at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 10, will consider a resolution to spend $4 million on assessing water lines.

The state of the city’s water lines received a lot of attention two years ago with a water main break that impacted hundreds of thousands throughout Wichita and the surrounding area. The break led to a boil water advisory for Wichita and its water customers and forced several schools and businesses to close.

The city’s department of public works and utilities said Wichita’s water distribution system serves nearly 500,000 regional residents with drinking water. With this, the public works department pointed out the Hess Pump Station delivers water throughout the system, “primarily through large-diameter underground transmission pipes.”

“The transmission mains are critical to daily water distribution and any damage or deterioration can cause disruption in supply and potential water quality issues,” the city said.

Major water main break leads to boil advisory for Wichita, surrounding areas

Ahead of Tuesday’s Wichita City Council meeting, the city explained how the October 2021 water main break happened.

“Of the 96 miles of [prestressed concrete cylinder pipe], 28 miles were manufactured by Interpace, during an era that has shown significant failures across the country. This age and brand of pipe led to the break of a 42-inch main near I-135 and K-96 in the fall of 2021, resulting in a water boil advisory,” the city said.

