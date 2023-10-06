First frost/freeze of the season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says it’s a chilly morning with lows in the 40s and 50s but get ready for a strong cold front to rush through the state early this morning. Afternoon highs will struggle up to the low 60s. Gusty north winds will make it feel more like we are in the 50s.

Those in North Central and Northeast Kansas will have a chance for some sprinkles this morning with the incoming cold front. Most of us will remain dry with just morning cloud cover before transitioning into a sunny afternoon.

As we move into tonight and early Saturday morning, the risk of frost will be increasing. Lows will range from the lower to upper 30s. A freeze warning is in effect for those far north and west. A frost advisory is also in effect for much of the state, including Wichita.

The weekend will remain on the cooler side, but by the time we get into early next week summer will be making a comeback, with temperatures climbing back into the 80s. Another strong cold front is starting to look likely by the time we get into late next week and the return of rain chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Few morning clouds, then becoming sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. High: 65.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 78. Sunny and nice.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 76. Sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 50. High: 81. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 84. Partly cloudy with a chance for evening storms.

Thu: Low: 56. High: 69. Scattered storms and breezy.

