Frost and freeze alerts for Saturday morning

The growing season may end for northern Kansas
A chilly start on the way Saturday
A chilly start on the way Saturday(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A perfect setup for a frost is on the way heading into Saturday morning, but a warming trend will kick back in throughout the weekend. Freeze warnings are out for most of central and northern Kansas, while areas farther south are under a frost advisory. The growing season may be ending a little early this year with the colder air funneling in.

Saturday will be sunny and after a very chilly start, look for highs to reach the 60s. The winds will be light out of the west or southwest.

Sunday should easily be about 10-12 degrees warmer, putting much of the state back in the upper 70s. The wind should remain light for most areas.

Next week, a storm system sliding through the central US will bring some much warmer weather by Tuesday and Wednesday. Details of where the best chances for rain will be should come into better focus soon, but much of the area will have a chance at some rain and thunder by Wednesday night and Thursday. Behind the midweek system, look for a return of very cool, autumn-like weather.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear with areas of frost. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 43.

Sun: High: 78 Sunny.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 48 Sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 60 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 64 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds; windy.

