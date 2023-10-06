Garden City police officer steps up for family in need of immediate help

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department on social media Thursday, shared a photo of one of its officers going above and beyond his job requirements. Responding to a civil matter, the department said Officer Wilson learned that a parent needed immediate help.

“Officer Wilson went to the store and purchased diapers and wipes from his own pocket without prompt, and the parent was also referred to other agencies for further assistance,” the department said. “This humanitarian effort is yet another example of the compassion our officers show every day.”

