Garden City police officer steps up for family in need of immediate help

An officer identified as Officer Wilson received a shoutout from the Garden City Police...
An officer identified as Officer Wilson received a shoutout from the Garden City Police Department for stepping up for a parent in immediate need of help.(Heilman, Matthew | Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department on social media Thursday, shared a photo of one of its officers going above and beyond his job requirements. Responding to a civil matter, the department said Officer Wilson learned that a parent needed immediate help.

“Officer Wilson went to the store and purchased diapers and wipes from his own pocket without prompt, and the parent was also referred to other agencies for further assistance,” the department said. “This humanitarian effort is yet another example of the compassion our officers show every day.”

