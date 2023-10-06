Kansas safety agencies receive more than $6.2 million for equipment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and 911 communications agencies received more than $6.2 million for safety and security equipment.
Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, Oct. 6 that more than $6.2 million from the Local Safety and Security Equipment (LSSE) grant program was awarded to 72 Kansas law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and 911 communications agencies. Grant funds are received through the Strengthening People Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) program funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA).
“It is critical that our first responders have the equipment necessary to protect and serve Kansans when an emergency arises,” Governor Kelly said. “This funding will ensure agencies across the state have the resources needed to quickly and successfully deliver aid.
Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the purpose of the LSSE Grant Program is to improve the accessibility and efficiency of emergency services to Kansans. The funding provides equipment upgrades critical to emergency response; supports updated interoperability communications systems; and updates and replaces unsafe, damaged wildland firefighting equipment that meets national standards.
A total of $6,208,299 was awarded to the following agencies:
- Anderson - Garnett Police Department - $85,139
- Atchison - Atchison Fire Department - $9,360
- Brown - Hiawatha Police Department - $55,001
- Butler - Andover Fire and Rescue - $31,050
- Butler - Whitewater River Consolidated Fire District - $58,950
- Chase - Chase County Fire Department - $28,800
- Cherokee - Baxter Springs Police Department - $90,000
- Cherokee - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office - $163,345
- Cowley - Burden Police Department - $29,700
- Cowley - Cowley County Fire District 3 - $42,664
- Cowley - Cowley County Fire District 4 - $40,500
- Cowley - Winfield Fire/ Emergency Medical Services - $89,100
- Douglas - Consolidated Fire District 1 - $53,505
- Douglas - Lawrence Douglas County Fire Medical - $119,430
- Ellis - Ellis County - $100,000
- Ellis - Victoria Volunteer Fire Department - $22,675
- Ellsworth - Wilson Fire Department - $19,750
- Geary - Grandview Plaza Fire Department - $17,988
- Gray - Gray County Sheriff’s Office - $72,000
- Harvey - City of North Newton - $30,044
- Jackson - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office - $309,044
- Jackson - Netawaka Rural Fire District 6 - $63,450
- Jefferson - City of Valley Falls - $26,550
- Jefferson - Jefferson County Ambulance Service - $75,432
- Jefferson - Jefferson County Fire District 5 - $51,975
- Jewell - Jewell County Sheriff’s Office - $61,345
- Kiowa - Kiowa County - $76,400
- Labette - Labette County - $212,500
- Labette - Oswego Fire Department - $42,876
- Leavenworth - Fairmount Township Fire Department - $43,177
- Leavenworth - Tonganoxie Police Department - $29,808
- Leavenworth - Tonganoxie Fire Department - $29,808
- Lincoln - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $86,507
- Lyon - Lyon County Fire District 5 - $14,713
- Lyon - Olpe Fire District 1 - $14,558
- Marion - Marion County Sheriff’s Office - $108,000
- Marshall - Marysville Police Department - $62,640
- Miami - Miami County - $24,504
- Mitchell - Hunter Rural Fire District - $23,400
- Montgomery - Coffeyville Police Department - $72,530
- Montgomery - Independence Fire/ Emergency Medical Services - $43,599
- Morris - Council Grove Fire Department - $18,083
- Nemaha - Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office - $350,000
- Ness - Ness County - $21,567
- Ness - Ness County Sheriff’s Office - $36,000
- Ottawa - City of Minneapolis - $87,273
- Pawnee - Larned 911 Communications - $46,824
- Pawnee - Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office - $72,000
- Pottawatomie - Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office - $103,025
- Pottawatomie - Westmoreland Fire Department - $134,550
- Reno - City of Pretty Prairie - $40,415
- Reno - Hutchinson Community College Fire Science - $18,810
- Reno - Hutchinson Fire Department - $52,110
- Reno - South Hutchinson Fire Department - $59,362
- Riley - Riley County Fire District 1 - $15,660
- Russell - Lucas Rural Fire District 2 - $28,788
- Russell - Russell Fire Department - $27,000
- Saline - Saline County Rural Fire District 1 - $22,194
- Scott - Scott City Police Department - $72,450
- Scott - Scott County Emergency Medical Services - $134,098
- Sedgwick - City of Andale - $30,150
- Sedgwick - Clearwater Police Department - $52,095
- Sedgwick - Sedgwick County - $1,625,110
- Sedgwick - Wichita Fire Department - $98,484
- Shawnee - Shawnee Heights Fire Department - $24,800
- Sheridan - Sheridan County Rural Fire Department 1 - $90,000
- Stafford - Stafford County - $37,620
- Stanton - Stanton County Sheriff’s Office/Emergency Medical Services - $121,950
- Sumner - Mulvane Department of Public Safety - $80,474
- Sumner - Wellington Fire/EMS - $17,640
- Thomas - Colby Fire Department - $26,347
- Thomas - Thomas County Emergency Medical Services -$31,603
- TOTAL: $6,208,299
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.