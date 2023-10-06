Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club

Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club.(Smith, Angela L. | KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Park City police said a 78-year-old man died at the Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club on Friday afternoon.

Capt. Hobert Capps said the man was riding an off-road motorcycle alone on a trail. When he didn’t come back, his family went looking for him and found him not breathing.

Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. Capps said it’s unknown if the man died from a medical event or if he had an accident.

The coroner’s office has been called out to the scene to make that determination.

One person is dead following an accident at the Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the incident in the 600 block of E. 101st Street North.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details on what happened.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify this SUV believed to...
Wichita police work to identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on S. Broadway
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman dies in Reno County semi crash
Brice Kasting
KHP: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County
police lights
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit and run