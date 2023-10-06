Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Park City police said a 78-year-old man died at the Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club on Friday afternoon.

Capt. Hobert Capps said the man was riding an off-road motorcycle alone on a trail. When he didn’t come back, his family went looking for him and found him not breathing.

Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. Capps said it’s unknown if the man died from a medical event or if he had an accident.

The coroner’s office has been called out to the scene to make that determination.

One person is dead following an accident at the Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the incident in the 600 block of E. 101st Street North.

