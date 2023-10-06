Organization holding t-shirt design contest in child-abuse-awareness effort

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization dedicated to preventing child abuse is looking for creative input from 10 and 11-year-old children across Kanas. Ahead of Child Abuse Prevention month in April, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas are looking for a t-shirt design that incorporates child abuse prevention and represents advocacy centers across the state.

The theme for the shirt is “Hope and Unity for Safe Childhoods.” The artist with the winning design will receive a $250 Visa gift card.

“We just wanted kids to kind of dream and paint a picture of what that looks like and so we’ll put that on our shirts for April and then coming the first of the year, we’ll launch those on our website and social media for people to be able to purchase to support Child Abuse Prevention Month in Kansas,” Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas Operations Manager Paige White said.

The t-shirt design contest started this month. The deadline to enter is Dec. 4 with a winner announced in January.

You can learn more about Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas on its website: https://www.kscac.org/.

