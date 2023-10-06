Softball player back in the game after recovering from septic shock

Early in the summer, a simple slide by a club softball player from Banks turned into a families worst nightmare. Thankfully, the Braves' freshman is now healthy. (KPTV)
By Nick Krupke and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANKS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Early in the summer, a simple slide by a club softball player from Oregon turned into a family’s worst nightmare.

Thankfully, the high school freshman is now healthy and happy.

Khloe Long, a Banks High School student, is the youngest member of the 16U Oregon Blaze at 14 years old.

“I look up to everyone on this team. They all have special things about them that I love, and I just get to enjoy and inherit all of their athleticism and I just get to learn young,” Long said.

Long is living life one pitch at a time.

“I realized how important the time is, do as good as you can and don’t make excuses,” she said. “You won’t be playing for your whole life so just play while you can, give your hundred percent.”

With her glove and her bat in hand, Long is happy to be back after a family game of softball took her out of the Blaze lineup in June.

“They were still traveling and stuff, I would watch them when I could, but I couldn’t always, but I started to once I got out of the coma,” said Long.

An infected wound from sliding in the dirt with shorts on turned into septic shock.

“It’s really scary. I heard that I was hours away from dying if I didn’t go into the hospital, so whenever I hear about it now, it’s kind of like, whoa. I didn’t know it was that serious,’” she said.

The serious love and positive support from the Banks community and softball circuit was felt by Long and her family in the most dire of times.

“It’s a real supportive community. They are there for you,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone so it’s kind of like, ‘Did you hear that this happened?’ and then it just goes around, and everyone is supportive.”

Long’s teammates were by her side after that near-tragic slide.

“Feeding tube in, still had the pic line in, I was in a wheelchair, couldn’t walk,” she said.

Scars will heal and softball can be a savior to a teenager’s mind, body and soul.

“It just gets me away from everything. I don’t think about a lot of school things, it just gets my mind off of everything and it’s just a break, I get to have fun with everyone,” Long said.

Long has a lesson for young softballers all around.

“Don’t slide in shorts, especially on a dirt field, and if you get a scratch, you clean it very well that night,” she said. “Do it as fast as you can.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX
Amazon launches its first internet satellites in bid to compete with SpaceX. (Source: ULA VIA...
Amazon launches first internet satellite
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
The U.S. labor market surged past economists’ expectations in September. (CNN, POOL)
Hiring soars beyond expectations in latest job report