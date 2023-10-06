Update: Standoff at home near Douglas and Grove ends peacefully

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A standoff at a home near Douglas and Grove ended peacefully with police taking a man into custody. Wichita police said that man was armed with a machete and had been barricaded inside the home with a woman and a 2-month-old baby.

Wichita police said a little after 10 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of South Poplar and the report of a suspicious character with a weapon. Inside the home, police said witnesses reported the man swinging a machete and making threats.

The response included the SWAT team, which was safely able to get the man out of the home. There were no injuries reported.

A heavy police presence, including the SWAT team, responded to standoff situation at a Wichita home inside which a man is barricaded and armed with a machete. This is happening in a neighborhood near South Poplar Street and East Lewis Street, just west of South Grove Street between Douglas and Kellogg.

Police said there are two people inside the home with the man, including a baby. 12 News sent a crew to gather information and provide updates.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

A mailer targets Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu's economic plan.
Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu responds to mailer she describes as ‘misleading,’ ‘sexist’
What the Tech? iPhone location arrow
What the Tech? iPhone location arrow
What the Tech? iPhone location arrow
What the Tech? iPhone location arrow
An officer identified as Officer Wilson received a shoutout from the Garden City Police...
Garden City police officer steps up for family in need of immediate help