Update: Standoff at home near Douglas and Grove ends peacefully

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A standoff at a home near Douglas and Grove ended peacefully with police taking a man into custody. Wichita police said that man was armed with a machete and had been barricaded inside the home with a woman and a 2-month-old baby.

Wichita police said a little after 10 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of South Poplar and the report of a suspicious character with a weapon. Inside the home, police said witnesses reported the man swinging a machete and making threats.

The response included the SWAT team, which was safely able to get the man out of the home. There were no injuries reported.

A heavy police presence, including the SWAT team, responded to standoff situation at a Wichita home inside which a man is barricaded and armed with a machete. This is happening in a neighborhood near South Poplar Street and East Lewis Street, just west of South Grove Street between Douglas and Kellogg.

Police said there are two people inside the home with the man, including a baby. 12 News sent a crew to gather information and provide updates.

