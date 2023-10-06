Week of Oct. 9: Job of the day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on financial positions.

MONDAY: Customer Service Representative | Intrust Bank | Wichita | $17 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Prefer 1-2 years of previous experience in call centers, customer service and/or banking •Must be able to navigate multiple Microsoft Office products and web-based applications simultaneously | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12706376 | Benefits Include: •Medical/Dental Insurance, Tuition Reimbursement, 401K.| Intrust Bank has no additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: ARPA Buyer - FINANCE | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $48,399 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree or work related experience •1-3 years of experience in a related field | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12714018 | Benefits Include: •Health coverage, paid leave, regular compensation reviews, retirement plans, and professional development opportunities. | Sedgwick County has 50 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Payroll Specialist | Wichita State University | Wichita | $17.73 | Qualifications: •High school Diploma or Equivalent by hire date •3 years of experience in payroll, finance or related field. Every 30 hours of college coursework can be substituted for 2 years of experience. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12712369 | Benefits Include: • Medical/Dental/Vision/Life Insurance, Retirement Plan, Tuition Assistance Program, PTO, Sick Days, Holidays and so much more! | Wichita State University has 14 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Buyer | Omni Aerospace, Inc | Wichita | $20 | Qualifications: •At least 2 years of aerospace manufacturing experience preferred •Associates Degree or equivalent from two-year college or university | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12712346 | Benefits Include: •Health/Dental Insurance, 401k PTO and holiday pay| Omni Aerospace, Inc has 2 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Accounts Associate | Kanza Cooperative Association | Andale | $17 - $23 | Qualifications: •Accounting/Business experience required •Willing to seek out and attend additional continuing education, seminars, classes or other job related education requirements or opportunities. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12674487 | Benefits Include: • Medical/Dental/Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, 401K. | Kanza Cooperative Association has 11 additional job postings on KANSASWORKS.

