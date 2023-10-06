Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu responds to mailer she describes as ‘misleading,’ ‘sexist’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A month out from the 2023 general election, Wichita’s mayoral race is heating up with the challenger calling out the incumbent for a mailer she describes in part as “misleading” and “sexist.”

The mailer targets challenger Lily Wu’s economic plan for Wichita and the financial backing for her campaign. This is an issue that surfaced ahead of the Aug. 1 primary election when financial reports from the then nine candidates showed Wu lapping the field when it comes to contributions. The report showed Wu raising about $207,000, more than double the second highest fundraiser among the group vying to lead Wichita as its mayor.

The mailer, endorsing Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and drawing a response from Wu, says her “economic development plan is guided by her boyfriend, who runs Clark Investment Group with his father.”

The mailer says the Clarks demanded “preferred developer” status for riverfront property and “trust Lily Wu to be loyal to them, even at the expense of the rest of us.”

“On Tuesday, November, 7, Vote to Keep Lily and Her Boyfriend Out of City Hall,” the mailer concludes.

In a written response to the mailer, Wu began by saying she’s “been made aware of a misleading and sexist mailer paid for by the Kansas Democratic Party.”

Wu touted herself as a community leader, former journalist and daughter of working-class parents and, “most importantly,” “an independent thinker, running for mayor as a political outsider and non-partisan voice.”

“It’s my name and reputation that will be on the Nov. 7th ballot,” Wu said.

Wu brought up a previous statement frim Whipple in which the mayor expressed that he took any attack on his wife “as if she’s an accessory” to him without acknowledging her “as an independent person who actually has a lot of really good accomplishments,” as sexist.

Wu characterized the mailer’s messaging as a “desperate personal attack,” and concludes her message by saying, “It’s time to rise above the irresponsible attacks of the past.”

“This race should be about the issues impacting our city, its citizens, and how we enact the change Wichita deserves,” Wu wrote.

Wu’s campaign has been endorsed by the Kansas chapter of Americans for Prosperity (AFP) during the primary stage of the election.

AFP is a political advocacy group founded by Charles and David Koch and focused on conservative issues. Unlike candidates, it doesn’t have to disclose its donors.

AFP Kansas’ efforts to support Wu include mailers paid for by Americans for Prosperity, including one last month that goes after Whipple’s record. This mailer accuses Whipple and his team of steering a $4 million COVID grant to a political insider.

12 News fact checked the mailer and marked is as misleading and needing context.

In response to the mailer against her, Wu further targeted Whipple’s record, citing in part, an ethics policy violation, raised taxes and higher crime rates.

Following Wu’s post about the mailer, Whipple offered the following response.

“I haven’t seen Lily’s post but there is no room for preferred developer status at Wichita City Hall. Wichita is once again the leader in economic growth and opportunity in Kansas and that’s because as Mayor, I don’t put my fingers on the scale.”

