Wildlife expert explains ‘large mortality event’ within Dodge City dove population

DODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, several people in the Dodge City area reached out to 12 News, reporting a large number of dead doves. While there isn’t a count on how many of the birds died in and near the city, a wildlife expert confirmed what’s happening.

“The Dodge city area is experiencing a large mortality event primarily with the local Eurasian Collared Dove population,” Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Area Wildlife Biologist Aaron Baugh said.

Bough said an investigation identified Pigeon paramyxovirus as the cause. He said this started around mid-August.

“The virus is primarily spread through direct contact, respiratory secretions and contaminated environments,” Bough explained. “Pigeons may also be susceptible to this virus, but at this time, we haven’t received many reports of sick or dead pigeons. The virus does not affect people, dogs, or cats.”

