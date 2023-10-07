Local pediatrician explains how to keep kids safe from seasonal illnesses

With the temperatures getting colder, doctor's visits for the flu and cough are becoming more frequent.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the recent change in temperatures, doctors are starting to see more kids with flu or sore throat symptoms.

“As we’re heading into cough, cold, flu season and weather change season, we are seeing more patients representing with a complaint of a sore throat, said Dr. Amy Seery, a pediatrician at Ascension Via Christi.

Whether it’s classrooms or hallways, kids within close contact of each other is one of the main ways a virus can spread.

“Kids are going to pass viruses in the air. Especially if they’re sitting near each other, passing each other in the hallway, coughing into each other’s faces. Again, that can be a cause for a sore throat,” said Dr. Seery.

Keeping up with good hygiene is one of the ways to prevent the spread of any bacteria.

“Coughing into your elbow or shoulder. Using a Kleenex and definitely want to make sure you teach them good hand hygiene. Washing your hands a lot especially before meals,” said Dr. Seery.

“I think a lot of parents worry, ‘could this be strep throat?’ The good news is, that’s usually a smaller portion of the patients who present with a sore throat,” said Dr. Seery.

If you’re still unsure about your child’s symptoms, Dr. Seery said it’s best to check in with your doctor.

“If you’re child is refusing anything to eat or drink, definitely check in with your medical team. If your child starts to become febrile, they definitely should be pulled out of school until any source can be identified and they had a chance to recover,” said Dr. Seery.

