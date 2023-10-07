Police bodycam footage gives new look inside raids on Marion County Record, homes

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Police body camera video gives a new look inside the searches carried out nearly two months ago in Marion. Police raided the office of the Marion County Record and the homes of the newspaper’s owners and the city’s vice mayor.

Through a Kansas open records request, 12 News FactFinder received the footage from the outside counsel representing the city. Hours worth of video of the Aug. 11 raids include footage from the perspective of former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody who resigned early this week after being placed on leave and other officers involved.

Police carried out three search warrants at the Marion County Record, the home of newspaper owners, Eric Meyer and his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer, and the home of Marion Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel.

The search surrounded an investigation Cody launched, alleging identity theft for accessing the driving records of restaurant owner Kari Newell through the Kansas Department of Revenue. KDOR has said the agency’s online search tool is available to the public and the newspaper’s use was legal.

The body camera footage shows Marion police searching through documents and folders at the Marion County Record. The video also shows officers taking multiple computers, cell phones and other electronics.

In one clip, you see Eric Meyer objecting to the search on the grounds of the Kansas Shield Law. In another clip, he calls the search retaliation.

“Refusing to let our staff into The Record and have full access to our newsroom. Gideon Cody is in there. Gideon Cody, We have confidential information we’ve gathered about Gideon Cody is probably inspecting right now,” he says.

Cody can also be seen searching for Newell’s name - and finding his own.

“I mean, keep a personal file on me, I don’t care,” he can be heard saying on the video.

Less than a week after a judge signed off on that search warrant, the Marion County attorney withdrew it, citing a lack of evidence. The newspaper had items returned within the week of the raids.

So far, one lawsuit has been filed against Cody. Deb Gruver, a reporter from Marion County, filed the lawsuit. Ninety-eight-year-old Joan Meyer, who was seen in some of the videos died a day after the raid at her home.

