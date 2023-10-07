Warmer weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days.

It will be a chilly start to the day on Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, which will be about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

Warmer weather will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 70s on Monday before reaching the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, south winds will turn gusty Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase for parts of Kansas by mid to late week as our next storm system moves into the Plains.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over northern Kansas Wednesday evening. More rain and storms will be possible on Thursday across the rest of the state.

The timing and track of this system could still change, so some changes to this part of the forecast are still possible over the next few days. Be sure to check back for later updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-15. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 48

Mon: High: 75 Sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of PM/evening storms.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

