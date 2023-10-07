Warmer weather on the way

Highs returning to the 70s and 80s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days.

It will be a chilly start to the day on Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, which will be about 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

Warmer weather will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 70s on Monday before reaching the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, south winds will turn gusty Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase for parts of Kansas by mid to late week as our next storm system moves into the Plains.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over northern Kansas Wednesday evening. More rain and storms will be possible on Thursday across the rest of the state.

The timing and track of this system could still change, so some changes to this part of the forecast are still possible over the next few days. Be sure to check back for later updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-15. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 48

Mon: High: 75 Sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of PM/evening storms.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
A mailer targets Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu's economic plan.
Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu responds to mailer she describes as ‘misleading,’ ‘sexist’
Standoff near East High School
Standoff at home near Douglas and Grove ends peacefully
FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
frost and freeze
First frost/freeze of the season

Latest News

Nice- Fall weather this weekend
Winter showed up this morning, fall returns by Noon
A chilly start on the way Saturday
Frost and freeze alerts for Saturday morning
frost and freeze
First frost/freeze of the season
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Breezy, much cooler Friday