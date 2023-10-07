Winter showed up this morning, fall returns by Noon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter showed up this morning with several locations across northwest Kansas dropping into the 20s. Hutchinson dropped below freezing for a few hours too while Wichita bottomed out in the mid 30s.

Canadian high pressure moved in yesterday and last night creating the ideal environment (low humidity, calm winds and clear skies) for frost and freezing temperatures. This weather system will push southeast today and Sunday allowing “warmer” temperatures and more fall-like weather to return to Kansas. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s today with 70s and low 80s in the forecast for Sunday. Cloud-free skies are expected through the weekend and possibly Monday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday with 60s and low 70s possible behind a weak cold front moving in Sunday night. No rain with this system, however another weather system takes aim on Kansas mid-week bringing a chance of rain to the area Wednesday and more likely Thursday. While the track of this system is still uncertain a slight shift to the south could bring more significant rains to the region. Confidence is high this system will generate a lot of wind starting late Tuesday and continuing until it passes on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s until the front passes on Thursday with cooler air blowing into Kansas through the end of the week.

Next weekend is the Solar Eclipse and the weather looks ideal for viewing this event on Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 65.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 72 Sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 47 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 62 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms and falling temperatures. Breezy.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds; windy and cooler.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and still cool.

