WPD arrests suspect in stabbing death of 66-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for first-degree murder after the stabbing death of 66-year-old Brenda McNeely.

WPD said officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Chautauqua Friday just after 3 p.m. for a welfare check. There, officers found McNeely inside a home with a fatal stab wound. She died at the scene.

The suspect and McNeely were involved in a disturbance that led to her being stabbed. WPD said McNeely and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. WPD said it will not identify the suspect until formal charges are filed.

