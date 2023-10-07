WPD arrests suspect in stabbing death of 66-year-old woman

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for first-degree murder after...
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for first-degree murder after the stabbing death of 66-year-old Brenda McNeely.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for first-degree murder after the stabbing death of 66-year-old Brenda McNeely.

WPD said officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Chautauqua Friday just after 3 p.m. for a welfare check. There, officers found McNeely inside a home with a fatal stab wound. She died at the scene.

The suspect and McNeely were involved in a disturbance that led to her being stabbed. WPD said McNeely and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. WPD said it will not identify the suspect until formal charges are filed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
A mailer targets Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu's economic plan.
Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu responds to mailer she describes as ‘misleading,’ ‘sexist’
Standoff near East High School
Standoff at home near Douglas and Grove ends peacefully
FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
frost and freeze
First frost/freeze of the season

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis
Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same...
Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in western Afghanistan
East celebrated their centennial anniversary with a home win over Emporia in Wichita on Friday,...
East High School celebrates 100 years
Freeze warnings are out for most of central and northern Kansas, while areas farther south are...
Much Kansas to experience first frost overnight