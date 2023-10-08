Public Gathers for Meeting About 29th and Grove Contamination Updates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors had a chance to talk with officials and ask questions about the 29th and Grove contamination site. The public meeting was held at the Boys and Girls Club of South-Central Kansas, making local officials and Union Pacific representatives available to residents. Caroline Martin attended the meeting and said she expected more.

“The same as the other meetings, it’s this and it’s that but it’s nothing about what are we going to do to help the community,” said Martin.

Caroline and her family have lived here for more than 30 years. Many of her neighbors have been affected by groundwater contamination after a spill of trichloroethylene from a Union Pacific railyard leading to high risk of cancer and low birth weights for those in the area. Caroline said her family suffered because of the contamination.

“My mother, my dad, and then throughout the family, health issues, heart issues,” said Martin.

It’s even affected her personally.

“My thyroid’s been removed, at least one half it, now I’ve got another spot, now the other half is going to be removed,” said Martin, “so now I’ll be on medication for the rest of my life, and that’s not including my son who was born with a hole in his heart.”

At the meeting Martin and others heard updates about the environmental site and got information about free cancer screenings from local providers. Representatives from Union Pacific talked about the next steps in the clean-up plan, which include a well survey and vapor testing.

“The company needs to get more information about just how many wells are out there so that again the community can have the appropriate information on what needs to happen,” said Union Pacific Spokesperson Christina Long, “so those wells can be logged, and they can continue to get information to continue to be safe and aware.”

In a statement to 12 News, Union Pacific went on to say they are “committed to moving forward with the final phase of cleanup work in an open and transparent manner.”

Caroline says that the families need more help.

“There’s a lot of people who are out there paying for bills, cancer, that’s not cheap,” said Martin, “my kid’s grandfather passed away still owing.”

If you have questions about the clean-up project, you can contact Union Pacific at 866-896-7511 or by email at 29grove@up.com. KDHE also has a website dedicated to updates about the clean-up process. You can visit that site here.

