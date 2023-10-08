Sunny days, clear nights- typical Fall weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tranquil Fall weather pattern across Kansas will produce cool mornings in the 40s and 50s and warm afternoons in the 70s and 80s over the next few days.

A crisp fall morning across Kansas with light wind and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and a light breeze from the the south through the afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. A weak cold front will move through the state tonight, shifting the wind direction to the north. Slightly cooler on Monday, but still mild with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will persist through Tuesday.

A stronger weather system will move into the Rockies on Wednesday bringing gusty southerly winds and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon ahead of the next cold front. Isolated showers may develop across northern Kansas Wednesday evening, however better chances of rain and a few storms are coming on Thursday. At this time, the storm system will track across northern Kansas putting the best chances for rain across Nebraska, however a few isolated showers an storms are still possible for parts of central and eastern Kansas- mainly Thursday evening.

Kansas will be on the back side of this weather system by Friday- that means gusty northerly winds and cooler temperatures. The cool weather sticks around through next weekend.

Don’t forget the Solar Eclipse will occur next Saturday. It begins around 10:15am and will finish around 1:15pm. It is a total eclipse, however viewing from Wichita the sun will only be 77% blocked at it’s peak; at approximately 11:47am.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 5-10. High: 79

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 82 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 64 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of PM/evening storms.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds, much cooler. Windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 41 Mostly sunny and cool.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

