Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.(KHP Troop C)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.

KHP trooper Lieutenant Brown and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism helped rescue an injured bald eagle on westbound I-70 in Ellsworth Co.

The team worked to carefully pick up the injured eagle. Troopers said it had a wounded wing.

The eagle was taken to a sanctuary to help with its injuries.

“Thank you for the work needed to protect our wildlife and ensure a brighter future for creatures like this bald eagle,” said Troop C.

KHP trooper and KS Wildlife & Parks work to save bald eagle on shoulder of I-70.
KHP trooper and KS Wildlife & Parks work to save bald eagle on shoulder of I-70.(KHP Troop C)

