Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.

KHP trooper Lieutenant Brown and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism helped rescue an injured bald eagle on westbound I-70 in Ellsworth Co.

The team worked to carefully pick up the injured eagle. Troopers said it had a wounded wing.

The eagle was taken to a sanctuary to help with its injuries.

“Thank you for the work needed to protect our wildlife and ensure a brighter future for creatures like this bald eagle,” said Troop C.

