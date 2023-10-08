Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
KHP trooper Lieutenant Brown and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism helped rescue an injured bald eagle on westbound I-70 in Ellsworth Co.
The team worked to carefully pick up the injured eagle. Troopers said it had a wounded wing.
The eagle was taken to a sanctuary to help with its injuries.
“Thank you for the work needed to protect our wildlife and ensure a brighter future for creatures like this bald eagle,” said Troop C.
