Warmer weather continues through midweek

Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.
3 day temperature trend for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will continue over the next few days.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

It will get even warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach the 80s statewide. South winds will turn gusty during this time.

The increase in wind will come ahead of our next storm system that will move into Kansas on Thursday. This will bring a chance of thunderstorms over central and eastern Kansas with rain showers over northern Kansas. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Behind the system, cooler weather will return for Friday and next weekend with highs returning to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 48

Tue: High: 83 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy and windy; chance of evening storms.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 47 Decreasing clouds, windy and cooler.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
A mailer targets Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu's economic plan.
Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu responds to mailer she describes as ‘misleading,’ ‘sexist’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for first-degree murder after...
WPD arrests suspect in stabbing death of 66-year-old woman
Body camera footage obtained through the Kansas Open Records Act shows Marion police raiding...
Police bodycam footage gives new look inside raids on Marion County Record, homes
Wildlife expert explains ‘large mortality event’ within Dodge City dove population

Latest News

Typical Fall weather- light winds too
Sunny days, clear nights- typical Fall weather
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Warmer weather on the way
Nice- Fall weather this weekend
Winter showed up this morning, fall returns by Noon
A chilly start on the way Saturday
Frost and freeze alerts for Saturday morning