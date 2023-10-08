Warmer weather continues through midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will continue over the next few days.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

It will get even warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach the 80s statewide. South winds will turn gusty during this time.

The increase in wind will come ahead of our next storm system that will move into Kansas on Thursday. This will bring a chance of thunderstorms over central and eastern Kansas with rain showers over northern Kansas. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Behind the system, cooler weather will return for Friday and next weekend with highs returning to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 76

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 48

Tue: High: 83 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy and windy; chance of evening storms.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 47 Decreasing clouds, windy and cooler.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

