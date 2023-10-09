11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old in Iowa was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semitruck.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semitruck.

Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas prices in El Dorado, KS shock drivers
Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club

Latest News

A bridge over the Arkansas River on K-55 Highway, reopened in Sumner County after a replacement...
Bridge over river between Belle Plaine, Udall back open after more than a year
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at...
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028