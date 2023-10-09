2nd Kansan in less than a month wins $1M Powerball prize

(KY3)
By Matt Heilman and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the Powerball jackpot approaching a record, the Kansas Lottery announced a big winner from Saturday night’s drawing in The Sunflower State.

“For the second time this jackpot run, we have a $1 million winner in Kansas,” the Kansas Lottery said.

That winner was in northeast Kansas. The Kansas Lottery did not disclose the city or county where the winning ticket was sold.

The previous $1 million dollar winner was in late September in south central Kansas.

Saturday night’s drawing also had three Kansans win $50,000, two in northeast Kansas and one in southeast Kansas.

To win $1 million in Powerball, the ticket must match five white balls, falling short of the grand prize only by missing the red Powerball. To win $50,000, the ticket must match four white balls, plus the red Powerball.

You can win much smaller amounts in the following scenarios:

  • Match 4 white numbers only — $100
  • Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
  • Match 3 white numbers only — $7
  • Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
  • Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
  • Powerball only — $4

With the Powerball jackpot ballooned to more than $1.5 billion, the next drawing is set for 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

