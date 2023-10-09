Bridge over river between Belle Plaine, Udall back open after more than a year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge over the Arkansas River between Belle Plaine and Udall is back open after closure that impacted drivers for more than a year. The closure on the K-55 Highway bridge between the towns caused a significant detour, diverting drivers more than 20 miles.

The replacement bridge is substantially wider with more shoulder space. The structure replaces the old bridge built in 1933. The $8.23 million bridge replacement work that included grading and surfacing, began in September 2022.

