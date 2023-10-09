Bridge over river between Belle Plaine, Udall back open after more than a year

A bridge over the Arkansas River on K-55 Highway, reopened in Sumner County after a replacement...
A bridge over the Arkansas River on K-55 Highway, reopened in Sumner County after a replacement project that lasted more than a year.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge over the Arkansas River between Belle Plaine and Udall is back open after closure that impacted drivers for more than a year. The closure on the K-55 Highway bridge between the towns caused a significant detour, diverting drivers more than 20 miles.

The replacement bridge is substantially wider with more shoulder space. The structure replaces the old bridge built in 1933. The $8.23 million bridge replacement work that included grading and surfacing, began in September 2022.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Gas prices in El Dorado, KS shock drivers
Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club

Latest News

2nd Kansan in less than a month wins $1M Powerball prize
What the Tech? Kitchen Pal
What the Tech? App of the Day, Kitchen Pal
Memorial Hall in Topeka is lit blue and white as a show of solidarity for Israel. Attorney...
Kansas Attorney General shines light of support for Israel
Sedgwick County is actively recruiting election workers to help on Nov. 7.
Sedgwick Co. seeking workers for Nov. election