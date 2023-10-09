Increasing wind as the week continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You should expect more wind in the coming days out of the south, and that will help to push the temperatures higher into the middle of the week. Much of the state will have another round of 80s before a cold front arrives Thursday to bring fall weather back to Kansas. Although there is a chance for some storms Thursday evening, most of the state won’t get any rain at all.

Tuesday should be warmer with highs near or into the low 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with south to southeast winds gusting to around 25.

Wednesday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s and it will be even windier out of the south.

Chances for storms will peak Thursday evening, with the best potential from around Russell to Wichita on east. The potential of rain won’t be around long before it all gets shoved on to the east. Windy and much cooler weather is likely for the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 85 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Windy.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 43 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

