Injured man flown to Wichita after motorcycle collides with utility truck

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A medical helicopter carried a critically-injured 37-year-old man to a Wichita hospital following a Monday-morning crash south of McPherson in which a Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Ford F-75 utility truck.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash a little after 10 a.m. at K-153 and Iron Horse Road. At the scene, the sheriff’s office said the injured man received lifesaving aid from McPherson EMS and fire.

EMS took the man to McPherson Hospital from which he flew to Wichita in the medical helicopter.

“Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate that the driver of the motorcycle was attempting to pass the utility vehicle who was attempting to make a left-hand turn at the time of the collision,” the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Gas prices in El Dorado, KS shock drivers
Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club

Latest News

A bridge over the Arkansas River on K-55 Highway, reopened in Sumner County after a replacement...
Bridge over river between Belle Plaine, Udall back open after more than a year
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify this SUV believed to...
Wichita police work to identify driver in deadly hit-and-run on S. Broadway
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman dies in Reno County semi crash