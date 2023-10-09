Injured man flown to Wichita after motorcycle collides with utility truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A medical helicopter carried a critically-injured 37-year-old man to a Wichita hospital following a Monday-morning crash south of McPherson in which a Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Ford F-75 utility truck.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash a little after 10 a.m. at K-153 and Iron Horse Road. At the scene, the sheriff’s office said the injured man received lifesaving aid from McPherson EMS and fire.

EMS took the man to McPherson Hospital from which he flew to Wichita in the medical helicopter.

“Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate that the driver of the motorcycle was attempting to pass the utility vehicle who was attempting to make a left-hand turn at the time of the collision,” the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said.

