Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers

El Dorado, Kan. (KWCH) - In Wichita gas prices are floating around $3.50, but half an hour away in El Dorado prices are consistently lower, sometimes by over 60 cents. The eye-catching prices have been getting many drivers to stop in town.

“We immediately did a U-turn, turned around and came back, and filled up both ways over the road,” said driver Lynn Hohne.

Sam Polifka stopped to fill his tank as he drove from Fort Riley from Fredonia.

“Coming through here and I saw it was 2.80,” said Polifka, “I didn’t care what my tank was at, so I was going to fill it one way or another then.”

It is not just one gas station either. Three stations on Main Stret have prices under three dollars. The JumpStart, Casey’s and Dillons gas stations each have unleaded gas Sunday at $2.82. Leaving drivers with one question...how?

“It bewilders me because I don’t know how it’s under three dollars here, but it’s at three fifty where I am at,” said Polifka.

El Dorado resident Chris Cornell thinks he has the answer.

“It’s got to have something to do with the refinery because if you look around you see a lot of the smaller gas stations with Sinclair,” said Cornell, “they ain’t got to pay the shipping costs, it’s not even a ten-minute drive to get to the refinery from here.”

Many say it’s common for drivers from all over to fill up in El Dorado because of low prices.

“I got a guy from down in Oklahoma who I work with,” said Cornell, “he comes up here and he’s saying it’s at least 30, 40 cents cheaper anywhere in town than it is down there.”

