Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers

By Cale Chapman
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El Dorado, Kan. (KWCH) - In Wichita gas prices are floating around $3.50, but half an hour away in El Dorado prices are consistently lower, sometimes by over 60 cents. The eye-catching prices have been getting many drivers to stop in town.

“We immediately did a U-turn, turned around and came back, and filled up both ways over the road,” said driver Lynn Hohne.

Sam Polifka stopped to fill his tank as he drove from Fort Riley from Fredonia.

“Coming through here and I saw it was 2.80,” said Polifka, “I didn’t care what my tank was at, so I was going to fill it one way or another then.”

It is not just one gas station either. Three stations on Main Stret have prices under three dollars. The JumpStart, Casey’s and Dillons gas stations each have unleaded gas Sunday at $2.82. Leaving drivers with one question...how?

“It bewilders me because I don’t know how it’s under three dollars here, but it’s at three fifty where I am at,” said Polifka.

El Dorado resident Chris Cornell thinks he has the answer.

“It’s got to have something to do with the refinery because if you look around you see a lot of the smaller gas stations with Sinclair,” said Cornell, “they ain’t got to pay the shipping costs, it’s not even a ten-minute drive to get to the refinery from here.”

Many say it’s common for drivers from all over to fill up in El Dorado because of low prices.

“I got a guy from down in Oklahoma who I work with,” said Cornell, “he comes up here and he’s saying it’s at least 30, 40 cents cheaper anywhere in town than it is down there.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Man dies at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
A mailer targets Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu's economic plan.
Wichita mayoral candidate Lily Wu responds to mailer she describes as ‘misleading,’ ‘sexist’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for first-degree murder after...
WPD arrests suspect in stabbing death of 66-year-old woman
Body camera footage obtained through the Kansas Open Records Act shows Marion police raiding...
Police bodycam footage gives new look inside raids on Marion County Record, homes
Wildlife expert explains ‘large mortality event’ within Dodge City dove population

Latest News

Low gas prices in El Dorado, KS shock drivers
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Desperate people dig out dead and injured from Afghanistan earthquakes that killed at least 2,000
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70