Near normal temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a clear, calm, and cool morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the near normal middle to upper 70s this afternoon.

After another cool night in the 40s, warmer weather arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the lower 80s will be accompanied by sunshine and stronger, gusty winds from the south.

Our next weather maker will move in Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. A powerful cold will sweep across Kansas bringing another round of showers/storms to the state, mainly Thursday evening. While the exact timing and strength are uncertain, some of the storms may be severe.

Another big cool-down is expected on the other side of the rain and storms. Highs in the 50s on Friday will be followed by lows in the 30s on Saturday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 85. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 86. Mostly sunny, windy; chance of evening storms.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 59. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 60. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com