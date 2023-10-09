Senator’s office offering assistance to Kansans in Israel

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to the violence in the Middle East and attacks on Israel, Senator Roger Marshall (R, Kansas) announced his office’s assistance to help any Kansan in Israel safely evacuate to a neighboring country or the U.S.

Since the violence broke out Saturday morning, the senators offices said it’s helped four Americans in Israel move to neighboring countries.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety,” Marshall said. “We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

Marshall’s office in Salina asks any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call 785-829-9000.

