Wichita Fire Department shares helpful tips for Fire Prevention Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday kicks off Fire Prevention Week. The Wichita Fire Department wants the public to know the importance of being fire-aware, focusing on cooking safety. Cooking is the leading cause of all house fires and accounts for half of all fires in the U.S.

There are steps that you can take to prevent starting a fire in your kitchen. The WFD said it starts with paying attention and doing these simple things.

“If you have to walk away from your stove, turn it off. Always have a lid next to your pans especially when you’re frying because smothering a grease fire is the best way. We don’t want you throwing flour in it and the only time you throw flour in grease is if it’s bacon or sausage to make a roux for gravy, that is the only time,” said Lt. Shannon Ward.

Some other things to be mindful of include keeping your stovetop clear of anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, towels, wood utensils, and food packaging. Also, make sure your home has working smoke detectors.

