4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department. The department is investigating what exactly occurred at the training center, according to spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” Nishida said.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2nd Kansan in less than a month wins $1M Powerball prize
Gas prices in El Dorado, KS shock drivers
Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Park City police identify man who died at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
generic
Injured man flown to Wichita after motorcycle crash in McPherson County
Strong to severe storms are possible for Thursday.
Severe storm chance climbing for parts of the state

Latest News

Dang claims that after she and a fellow participant got engaged, they flew to Mexico for a...
Woman sues ‘Love is Blind’ over alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment
Volunteers pack care packages to send to deployed servicemembers over the holiday season.
Volunteer Kansas seeking donations for Presents in a Package
Wichita Ice Center among 4 finalists for Kraft Hockeyville USA.
Wichita Ice Center to reopen Friday
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants