Advisory board discusses future mental health hospital in south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly-formed Sedgwick County Mental Health Hospital Advisory Board held its first meeting on Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly announced those who make up the 14-member advisory board last month. Their job is to consider public input and recommendations on the operation, location, and workforce development needs of a proposed 50-bed psychiatric hospital in south-central Kansas.

Earlier this year, the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) awarded $25 million to Sedgwick County to create a new regional hospital. The governor’s office said the hospital would address the statewide shortages of in-patient mental health beds in the region, and allow patients to remain closer to home and family while receiving care.

“We wanted to make sure we had a place to draw those opinions and thoughts in. Both what information they’ve been gathering in the past and what might change,” said Scott Brunner, the Deputy Secretary of Hospitals and Facilities with KDADS. “So, having a formalized way of doing as an advisory board to the governor and legislator to pull all that together and have a venue for it.”

While in its very early stages, the panel discussed three different options: 1) have 50 beds 2) have 50 beds with an option to expand in the future and 3) have more than 100 beds.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter is also a member of the panel. He said the resource needs to focus on more than just Sedgwick County.

“This needs to be for the whole south-central region as a resource, not just for Sedgwick County, and looking at it that way we need to make sure we have the beds available for the south-central part of Kansas because it takes away some of those long wait times for the other part of the state. That’s where the other part of the state is gonna benefit from this being down here,” said Easter.

The goal is to open the hospital in three years.

