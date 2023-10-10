City of Wichita to hold additional public housing open houses

The city owns about 300 houses. A dozen are up for sale, and open houses will be held on Tuesday for those interested in purchasing them.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is working to get out of the landlord business. The city owns 352 houses and it wants to put them back into the hands of private landlords.

The federal government cut the amount of funding allotted to the city for public housing leaving Wichita with a bigger bill for basic home upkeep.

To help keep affordable housing options, the city is selling the houses and pushing a voucher program.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add affordable units back into the private market, and it’s so exciting to see a great deal of interest in the affordable housing opportunities that these units can provide,” said Sarah Gooding, Real Property Manager for Wichita Housing & Community Services.

The city has been approved to sell 37 houses around Wichita and 13 of those have already hit the market.

Six homes will be available to be viewed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the other seven will be open from 4 to 6 p.m.

You can find a listing of the homes available here: https://www.wichita.gov/News/2023-10-03a

