Herington Municipal Hospital closes abruptly after 104 years

HERRINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The only hospital in a small north-central Kansas community is abruptly closing its doors after 104 years. The closure of the Herington Municipal Hospital will leave many in town having to travel at least 30 minutes for health care.

Those who live in town said it’s a shame that the hospital is leaving people stranded.

“There is a lot of people out here that are on medication who are real, real sick. What are they supposed to do? I’ve already offered a couple of my neighbors to take them to Junction City if they need a ride in a medical emergency,” said Herington resident Stephanie Stambaugh.

Dean Obermeyer, another resident said the situation leaves him feeling frustrated. He said that no one really knows what happened.

“Who wouldn’t be? Because the older people, you know, like I say if they face an emergency situation, where do they go and can they still be airlifted out? I mean, we don’t know. Nobody knows anything,” he said.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the hospital announced it would close. along with its associated clinics as soon as Wednesday, October 11. It said the decision stems from lengthy financial struggles and consistently low patient volumes.

With the closing, the next nearest hospital now is 25 miles away in any direction - Junction City, Marion or Council Grove.

“Everybody is scrambling. There is people already turning notices in that they might move because they need to be near care. Where are we supposed to go if there is an emergency? A lot of people can’t afford an ambulance right now or a helicopter to get out of here,” said Stambaugh.

Herington Hospital said medical records will continue to be maintained at the facility.

