Kansas governor, attorney general condemn attack on Israel

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a statement Monday night condemning the recent attack against Israeli people.

“Like all Kansans, we are sickened and angered by the images and accounts of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, kidnapping, and brutalizing Israeli men, women, and children. We condemn these acts of terrorism and extend our deepest sympathies to the Israeli people. We want Kansans to know that their law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security officials are closely watching the conflict and guarding against any potential threats to the safety of our Jewish communities.”

Senator Roger Marshall also issued a statement condemning the attacks. His office in Salina asks any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call 785-829-9000.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety,” Marshall said. “We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

