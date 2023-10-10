Local police celebrate ‘National Coffee with a Cop Day’ at Wichita senior living center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents at Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community made some new friends with police from Colwich, Andale, and Bentley.

The first responders and the seniors celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day at the facility located at 1859 N. Webb Rd., Wichita.

“Our residents had stimulating conversations about issues that matter, and it gave them a chance to learn more about what they do for our community,” said Erin Cernik, life engagement director for Chisholm Place. “Making new friends is an added bonus.”

National Coffee with a Cop Day is “dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.”

Police from Andale, Colwich and Bentley stopped by Chisholm Place in Wichita on Oct. 4 to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day. (Anthem Memory Care)

