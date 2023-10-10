Local police celebrate ‘National Coffee with a Cop Day’ at Wichita senior living center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents at Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community made some new friends with police from Colwich, Andale, and Bentley.
The first responders and the seniors celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day at the facility located at 1859 N. Webb Rd., Wichita.
“Our residents had stimulating conversations about issues that matter, and it gave them a chance to learn more about what they do for our community,” said Erin Cernik, life engagement director for Chisholm Place. “Making new friends is an added bonus.”
National Coffee with a Cop Day is “dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.”
