Local police celebrate ‘National Coffee with a Cop Day’ at Wichita senior living center

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents at Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community made some new friends with police from Colwich, Andale, and Bentley.

The first responders and the seniors celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day at the facility located at 1859 N. Webb Rd., Wichita.

“Our residents had stimulating conversations about issues that matter, and it gave them a chance to learn more about what they do for our community,” said Erin Cernik, life engagement director for Chisholm Place. “Making new friends is an added bonus.”

National Coffee with a Cop Day is “dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.”

