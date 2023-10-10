Mother of WSU professor stranded in Israel following Hamas attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians already killed and thousands more wounded, there doesn’t appear to be a quick ending. People in Wichita are monitoring the escalating conflict as they have loved ones who are in the country.

David Eichhorn’s mother was supposed to be on a flight back to Wichita on Tuesday, but that flight, along with many others has been canceled following the surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday.

“My mother has been in Israel for about two and a half weeks. She went there to visit with her sister, my aunt. Among other things, to celebrate my aunt’s 80th birthday,” said Eichhorn.

He said he spoke with his mother, Lotti, on Monday morning. She was with his aunt and they were in a safe area outside of Jerusalem. When she’ll be able to come back to Wichita is currently unknown as flights out of the country have largely been canceled.

“They’ve heard some rockets, I believe and have heard some alarms,” said Eichhorn.

Saturday morning, the Hamas militant group, which the U.S. government calls a terrorist organization, launched a surprise attack on Israel, mainly in an area around the Gaza Strip. The group launched missile attacks and took Israelis hostage.

Israel has launched a military response with missile strikes on Gaza leveling buildings and cutting off utilities to an area where some two million Palestinians live.

“I hope it resolves. It’s a horrific attack. Unlike most other attacks, this was an attack on innocent civilians,” said Eichhorn.

With how small Israel is, Eichhorn said he’s heard from friends who are feeling the effects of the conflict.

“Talking with a couple of them, they know people who have been taken hostage,” he said.

Eichhorn said at the moment, there’s not much he can do but send thoughts and prayers, and home for a quick end to the latest conflict. He said his mother and aunt are being told to stay put. He said where his aunt lives has shelters where they can go should they need a safe place.

