Sedgwick County Zoo announces elephant pregnancies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Zoo announced Tuesday that two African elephants, Simunye and Talia, are pregnant. Routine blood tests confirmed the pregnancies, and the zoo said that while it is still early, both elephants are progressing well. Simunye and Talia are each roughly four months along in their pregnancies. Elephants are pregnant for about 22 months.

Simunye, mother to Titan, a male elephant in SCZ’s herd, brings maternal experience to this new chapter for the zoo’s African Elephant herd. This is the first pregnancy for Talia. Bull elephants Ajani, Callee, and in Talia’s case, Titan, are all potential fathers. Paternity will be confirmed once the calves are born.

The elephant care team at the zoo said its care for the pregnant elephants is comprehensive and includes monitoring body condition, hormones, vitamin and mineral intake and routine bloodwork.

These pregnancies carry significance for the sustainability of African elephants in North America. As these majestic creatures face challenges in the wild, every birth in an American Zoo Association-accredited institution plays a crucial role in safeguarding the future of the species.

