Sedgwick County Zoo announces elephant pregnancies

Sedgwick County Zoo's pregnant elephants.
Sedgwick County Zoo's pregnant elephants.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Zoo announced Tuesday that two African elephants, Simunye and Talia, are pregnant. Routine blood tests confirmed the pregnancies, and the zoo said that while it is still early, both elephants are progressing well. Simunye and Talia are each roughly four months along in their pregnancies. Elephants are pregnant for about 22 months.

Simunye, mother to Titan, a male elephant in SCZ’s herd, brings maternal experience to this new chapter for the zoo’s African Elephant herd. This is the first pregnancy for Talia. Bull elephants Ajani, Callee, and in Talia’s case, Titan, are all potential fathers. Paternity will be confirmed once the calves are born.

The elephant care team at the zoo said its care for the pregnant elephants is comprehensive and includes monitoring body condition, hormones, vitamin and mineral intake and routine bloodwork.

These pregnancies carry significance for the sustainability of African elephants in North America. As these majestic creatures face challenges in the wild, every birth in an American Zoo Association-accredited institution plays a crucial role in safeguarding the future of the species.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

2nd Kansan in less than a month wins $1M Powerball prize
Gas prices in El Dorado, KS shock drivers
Low gas prices in El Dorado shock drivers
Park City police said a man died Friday afternoon while out on a trail at Wichita Jeeps...
Park City police identify man who died at Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle Club
generic
Injured man flown to Wichita after motorcycle crash in McPherson County
Strong to severe storms are possible for Thursday.
Severe storm chance climbing for parts of the state

Latest News

Paul Mills was introduced as the newest men's basketball head coach at Wichita State; March 23,...
Wichita State men picked 8th, women 11th in AAC preseason hoops poll
Storm Team 12 Oct. 10 morning forecast
The City of Wichita owns 352 homes and is working to put the public housing units back into the...
City of Wichita to hold additional public housing open houses
The city owns about 300 houses. A dozen are up for sale, and open houses will be held on...
City of Wichita selling public houses