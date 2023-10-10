Severe storm chance climbing for parts of the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is another clear, calm, and cool morning across Kansas, but big changes are heading our way. Stronger south winds between 10-20 mph – and gusty – this afternoon will send temperatures into the lower 80s, or almost ten degrees above average for early October.

Healthy winds and passing clouds will help keep overnight temperatures in the 60s. Expect stronger winds, south 20 to 30 mph and gusty, and warmer afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s on Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will move in Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. A powerful cold will sweep across Kansas bringing another round of showers/storms to the state, mainly Thursday evening. While the exact timing and strength are uncertain, some of the storms may be severe, especially along and east of I-135.

Another big cool-down is expected on the other side of the rain and storms. A blustery Friday with highs in the 50s will be followed by temperatures in the 30s on Saturday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 81.

Tonight: Scattered clouds and mild. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 85.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 86. Partly cloudy, windy; chance of evening storms.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 59. Partly cloudy, windy, and much cooler.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 60. Partly cloudy; breezy in the morning.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 61. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

