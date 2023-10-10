‘They’re not okay’: Wichita rabbai shares congregation’s reaction to attack Israel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weekend attacks in Israel are being felt by many here in Wichita. The violence started early Saturday morning when the Hamas terrorist group launched a surprise assault on Israel killing hundreds, including at least 11 Americans.

Rabbi Andrew Pepperstone with the Ahavath Achim Congregation, located in the Wichita Jewish Community Center, said he was celebrating the holidays with his congregation when news of the attacks broke. He said they felt the impact immediately.

“Air was sucked out of the room in some ways, people were just very worried, aggrieved, and just what’s happening now, what’s happening now, and it was very hard just to focus on observing the holiday,” Rabbi Pepperstone recalled.

He said the news continues to hit him hard.

“I’ve been kinda holding it together but basically I’m not okay, and it’s okay that I am not okay, but yeah not okay, it’s really hard, really hard,” he said.

Like man, Rabbai Pepperstone has been reaching out to friends in Israel. He said he’s concerned for their safety.

“No one is not impacted by this. Everyone’s having to, when they hear the sirens, run to their safe room or the safest room if they have an apartment or a shelter or a basement if they have a basement. A constant state of alert panic or alert anxiety,” he said.

Pepperstone said people can by checking on those around them.

“Call them. See how they’re doing, you know? Check on your Jewish friends check on your friends who are Israeli because they’re definitely not okay.”

Pepperstone said that for those who stand with Israel, calling out the attacks shows a sense of solidarity.

“There is this desire to say well, and to kind of justify acts of violence done by Hamas terrorists, calling out that moral equivalency is a very serious act of solidarity.”

Rabbi Pepperstone said both his and another congregation at the Joan S. Beren Wichita Jewish Community Center will hold a prayer gathering for the Jewish community Tuesday night.

