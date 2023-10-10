Volunteer Kansas seeking donations for Presents in a Package

Volunteers pack care packages to send to deployed servicemembers over the holiday season.
Volunteers pack care packages to send to deployed servicemembers over the holiday season.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteer Kansas is asking for help getting care packages to American troops overseas.

There are three ways to get involved:

  • Donate items to be packaged and sent to our servicemen and women or signed Christmas cards. Drop them off during business hours at any Southwest National Bank location in Wichita or Wichita’s  Farm Credit Bank Building before November 7th. (A full list of items accepted is available at www.volunteerkansas.org.)
  • Donate to the postage fund. It costs about $23 to ship each care package. Online donations can be made at www.facebook.com/volunteerkansas/ or by making checks payable to Volunteer Kansas and mailing to:

Volunteer Kansas

PO Box 781598

Wichita, KS 67278

  • Sign up at www.volunteerkansas.org to volunteer on November 10, 2023 (10 a.m. - noon) at the Farm Credit Bank Building at 245 N Waco, Wichita. The day will be spent sorting and putting together the care packages.

Anyone who has a deployed loved one from Kansas, whom they would like to receive a care package during the holidays, should email the serviceperson’s name and mailing address to presentsinapackage@gmail.com by Nov 7.

