Wichita Ice Center to reopen Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Ice Center is set to reopen on Friday for a community celebration.

The rink will hold a public skate from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The cost to skate is $12, $7 if skaters provide their own skates.

The ice center closed in July after compresses on the chilling system failed and weren’t able to maintain safe temperatures.

The ice center finished installing ice on one rink this week with the use of a temporary chiller while work continues on the installation and rebuild of the rink’s chilling center and replacement of the ammonia chiller barrel. Both rinks are expected to be fully functional in early 2024.

