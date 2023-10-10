Wichita State men picked 8th, women 11th in AAC preseason hoops poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the new-look, 14-team American Conference in a preseason poll released on Monday. WSU’s women were picked 11th.

Both teams have first-year coaches -- Paul Mills was hired away from Oral Roberts to coach the men’s team, and Terry Nooner, a former assistant at Kansas, takes his first head coaching job with the Shocker women. Neither team placed a player on either first- or second-team all-conference.

Florida Atlantic, which reached the Final Four last season after winning Conference USA, was picked first in the men’s poll and received 11 of 14 first-place votes. The Owls join fellow former C-USA members Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas San-Antonio as new AAC members. The conference lost Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the Big 12. Memphis was picked to finish second and got the other three first-place votes.

South Florida was picked first on the women’s side, with 10 first-place votes, followed by East Carolina, which got four votes to win the conference.

