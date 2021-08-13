WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community leaders got a first look inside Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Park City.

The one-million-square-foot building will open for the first time this Sunday with incoming shipments that will ramp up throughout the year.

“This represents a lot of jobs for the Wichita area. It’s extremely exciting to see that it’s real, it’s here and they’re going to start operations this weekend,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell.

The facility will start with around 200 employees in the first week. As they get into the peak season employment is expected to grow to more than 1,000 employees on site.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.