WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bell Textron, Inc. on Thursday announced the official opening of its new facility in Wichita, adding to the local aviation industry. The company said at its new location, it “will support multiple Bell programs and business areas, including engineering, supply chain, professional manufacturing, and corporate services.”

Bell manufactures military rotorcraft and commercial helicopters.

“The new Bell facility in Wichita is a great addition to the Air Capital of the World and will continue Kansas’ leadership in aerospace manufacturing,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). “I look forward to seeing Bell contribute to our strong aviation industry as a defense and commercial leader.”

Earlier this year, Bell said it was a finalist to pursue two “critical U.S. Army modernization programs.” As a result, the company invested in its new Wichita office to support its plans for future growth.

Greater Wichita Partnership Executive Vice President Andrew Nave said Bell is “a perfect fit for Wichita” as the company is well known for its innovation.

“We are thrilled to have Bell in Wichita,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. “Bell adding a Wichita location will help us as we continue to work to attract jobs to Wichita and provide employment for our world-recognized engineering and aviation workforce.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she’s “grateful to Bell and Textron for making the decision to put such a key portion of their business in Wichita.”

“Bell’s decision is a very big deal for the state, the Wichita region, and the state’s aerospace sector,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Congratulations to Bell, Textron, and Wichita on this historic partnership, which will propel Kansas aviation into an even brighter future.”

