WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jace Ward fought for 25 months.

“We know he’s not suffering and that’s the most important part,” said Lisa Ward, Jace’s mom.

He had an aggressive form of brain cancer known as DIPG, but his family says that didn’t stop him from being himself.

“He was authentically himself you could accept it or choose not to, it wasn’t going to change Jace.”

Many knew him for his love of K-State and the Chiefs, he even go to go to the Super Bowl last year with his dad.

“I will never forget that, it was a truly special to both Jace and I,” said Jace’s dad.

His family says he always put others first and fought to help others with cancer. His family says they will continue to live out his mission and way of life.

‘Accept everyone for who they are, don’t try to change who they are, and show them love and no matter what their background is,” Said Brooke, Jace’s sister.

The family says if you would like to help, you can donate to the Jace Ward memorial fund at Bank of the Flint Hills in Wamego, The Jace Ward research fund or to the Dragon Master Foundation.

