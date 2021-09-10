WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -More companies are requiring vaccines for employees. This comes as President Biden announces a plan to require it for all companies with more than 100 employees or show a negative test at least once a week.

In Kansas there are almost 2,000 businesses that have more than 100 employees.

Senator Dr. Roger Marshall says while he encourages people to get the vaccine, he doesn’t think it should be required.

“I want people to get the vaccine, but I think forcing that people violates their personal rights,” said Dr. Marshall.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns says if we want this pandemic to be over, there’s one thing we all need to do.

“From a medical point of view, I think the key to getting over this mess with Covid-19, is getting enough people vaccinated, so it doesn’t have enough people to infect,” said Dr. Minns.

Dr. Marshall worries businesses will end up losing employees.

Dr. Minns urges you to take action.

“The options are either get the vaccine or get Covid-19 itself, both will give you some immunity,” said Dr. Minns.

