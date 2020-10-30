WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

COVID 19 is impacting hospitals across Kansas and the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is no different.

“We are lucky to not have a huge impact on operations,” said the director for the VA, Candace Ifabiyi.

Many hospitals are struggling with staffing issues, especially more rural communities. The VA says it currently has about six positive COVID veterans and has a capacity of about 46 COVID patients.

Right now, the VA says about 13 staff members are also positive for COVID, equaling about one percent of its staff. In total since march, about 50 have tested positive.

“A lot of that number, they have recovered and are back to work,” said Ifabiyi.

The VA says it had the very first death in the county, being a female veteran, and so far has a total of 13 deaths.

The VA says it does have a mask police, has physical barriers in place and screen people once they enter. They also encourage social distancing.

Ifabiyi says something they have relied on during this time, telehealth services for veterans.

“It’s a game changer and it’s something we will continue to do even after this pandemic over.”

She says they VA has robust testing capabilities and can even test veterans outside, if they don’t feel comfortable coming in. Ifabiyi hopes veterans do feel comfortable to get the medical care they need.

“The VA is ready to not only take care of our veterans, but our community.”

