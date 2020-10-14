WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -With at least one warehouse under construction and another large one reported to be underway in Park City, people in the Wichita area can look forward to getting Amazon deliveries even faster. The reported expansion is part of Amazon’s plan to open 1,000 new distribution centers across the U.S. The goal is to make shopping online as fast as a quick trip to the store.

“It would be great to be able to get items faster and quicker, rather than having to go to Walmart,” Wichita-area resident Paige Olsen said.

Locally this summer, Amazon started construction on a warehouse in northeast Wichita. The distribution center will ship a variety of larger products that include everything form washing machines to kayaks. Reports say the development of a 1 million-square-foot building near 69th and Broadway could also be an Amazon facility. Park City officials haven’t confirmed the tenant for the large property but say to expect an announcement soon.

“I’ve seen how big it is. They’re building it really quickly,” said area resident Kim Le." “It would be so nice if they built one in Park City. It would be so nice to get something shipped to us in less than two days.”

Amazon’s expansion in Sedgwick County means jobs, as well as products much closer to people living throughout south-central Kansas. In many cases, same-day delivery could be possible.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.