WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday (Feb. 12), it was business as usual at Tillie’s Flower Shop in southeast Wichita, but with the winter storm that’s about to hit, the shop asks that those who’ve made orders for Valentine’s Day pick up or get their flowers delivered early.

“Valentine’s Day is the most demanding floral holiday for flower shops, and so when you have cold weather added on there... We can do a lot of planning, but you can’t plan for weather,” Tillie’s owner Jen Barnard said. “So it’s put a hitch in our step.”

Pick-ups are underway at the shop with the encouragement for people to get their orders as soon as they can.

“Call our shop or order online and you can place your order for curbside pick-up. You can stay in your warm car and we’ll bring it out to you in the snow, or you can come inside the tore to pick it up, or we can still deliver,” Barnard said.

Bagging all of the flowers to keep them safe during the cold snap, Barnard said every arrangement is made special for Valentines.

“Florists nationwide have seen an increase in sales because it’s a safe way for people to connect during the pandemic,” she said. “We do no-contact delivery. Flowers bring joy. It’s scientifically proven to calm you down and to bring joy.”

